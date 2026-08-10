Amazon offers the Klein Tools Canvas Zipper Bag 4-Pack for $29.98. That's a $10 low and its best price of the past couple years. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
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Woot's Organize Your Life sale covers a wide range of home organization gear, from closet and kitchen storage to garage tool boxes and moving supplies. Deals include a Basicwise Expandable Large Deep Drawer Organizer Set for $63, down 76% off, and a Takywep Adhesive Pull Out Cabinet Organizer for $28, down 79% off. Shoppers can also find shoe racks, storage bins, hangers, and utility carts across dozens of brands like Whitmor, Honey-Can-Do, and Superio. This deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Storage bins, baskets, and totes in various sizes
- Closet organizers including shoe racks, garment bags, and hangers
- Kitchen storage such as food containers, spice racks, and trash cans
- Moving and garage supplies including tool boxes and vacuum storage bags
- Utility carts and folding shopping carts
At Amazon Haul, get this Neodymium Magnetic Hooks 6-Pack for $1.49. It's the best deal we've seen for this multipack. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
This Ryobi LINK ONE+ Battery Shelf 2-Pack, pictured here, is $19.97, down from $29.94. One of these goes for $15 elsewhere. Each shelf holds up to 20 lb. and has 4 slots for organizing ONE+ batteries, and it connects to the RYOBI LINK modular storage system. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Includes 2 battery shelves
- 4 slots per shelf to organize ONE+ batteries
- 20-lb. weight capacity per shelf
- Fits any combination of ONE+ batteries
- Compatible with the RYOBI LINK modular storage system
This 50-piece Smart T pegboard set is $27.99, down from $79.97. The kit includes pegboard panels, rails, and various hook styles made from heavy-duty steel with an anti-rust coating, and mounts to drywall, studs, or concrete. Buy Now at Walmart
- Includes 50 pieces total for a complete wall storage system
- Made of heavy-duty steel with an anti-rust coating
- Includes pegboard panels, adjustable rails, and multiple hook styles
- Mounts to drywall, studs, or concrete with included hardware
- Suitable for garages, workshops, sheds, and laundry rooms
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the Klein Tools 46-Piece Impact-Rated Multi-Bit Screwdriver/Nut Driver Set for $27.98. That's a $12 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes 39 bits, 4 nut drivers, a bit holder, and a handle
- Bits include Phillips, slotted, square, TORX, combo, and hex styles
Amazon offers the Klein Tools 8-Piece SAE Ratcheting Combo Wrench Set for $44.98, its best price of the past few years. You'd pay around list price elsewhere. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the Klein Tools 28-Piece KNECT Essential Pass Through Impact Socket Set for $64.98, its best-ever price. Shipping is free. You'd pay $100 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes 18 SAE and metric hex sockets, 4 adapters, 5 chicklet bits, pass through handle, socket wrench, and case
Amazon offers the Klein Tools 15-in-1 Multi-Bit Ratcheting Screwdriver for $19.98. Most merchants charge $5 more. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes Phillips (#0, #1, #2, #3), slotted (3/16", 1/4"), square (#1, #2), Torx (T10, T15, T20, T25), and combo (#1, #2) bits
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|24%
|--
|$30
|Buy Now
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