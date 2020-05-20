Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Northern Tool · 49 mins ago
Kilimanjaro 24" Stainless Steel Machete
$15 $30
$7 shipping

That's the best price we could find by $22. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Features
  • tactical black satin blade finish
  • paracord lanyard
  • D-shaped handle
  • Model: 910038
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Garden Northern Tool Kilimanjaro
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Expired Offers

Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
expired
Northern Tool · 1 mo ago
Kilimanjaro 24" Stainless Steel Machete
$15 $30
$7 shipping

That's a great deal in general for a machete of this size and style with a D-shaped handle and special blade finish; the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Features
  • 17.5" stineless steel blade
  • adjustable paracord lanyard
  • D-shaped handle
  • includes sheath
  • Model: 910038
↑ less
Buy Now