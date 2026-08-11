This 3-pack of Kasa Smart dimmer switches is $38.49, down from $59.06. That's the lowest this set has ever sold for on Amazon, and it's well below the 90-day average of $57.56. The switches support Matter, letting them work across Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatibility with Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings
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Published 38 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
At Amazon, get the Blink Wired Doorbell 2K+ Video Doorbell for $25. It's the best deal we could find by $25. It offers 2K video resolution and runs on continuous hardwired power rather than a battery, so it doesn't need recharging. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Light Switch for $12. That's $4 off and within a buck of the lowest price we've ever seen. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Requires neutral wire and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection
- Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control
- Controllable remotely via the Kasa app from anywhere
- Supports scheduling, timers, and countdown settings
- Away Mode randomly toggles the light to deter intruders
- UL certified, rated for 15A, no hub required
A smart curtain motor kit that lets you automate your existing curtain track from your phone or a smart home hub, a similar item goes for $45 elsewhere. Import charges of $7.74 and a payment processing fee of $1.77 apply.
New Alibaba customers get free shipping; otherwise, it starts at around $29. Buy Now at Alibaba
Amazon offers the Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug for $13, down from $17. That's tied with our December mention as the lowest price we've seen and the lowest price ever on Amazon. It's rated IP64 for weather resistance, handles up to 15A/1875W, and works with Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings without needing a hub. Buy Now at Amazon
- Wi-Fi range up to 300 feet
- IP64 weather-resistant with attached waterproof cover
- Supports up to 15A/1875W
- Works with Alexa, Google Home & SmartThings, no hub required
- Scheduling and countdown timer with sunset/sunrise offset
- ETL certified
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|35%
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|$38
|Buy Now
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