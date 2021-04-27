New
Certified Refurb Kalorik High Heat Stone Pizza Oven
Use coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" to drop it to $50.59. That's $28 less than buying it new. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • temperature control from 625°F to 680°F
  • removable oven stone
  • preheating function
  • Model: PZM 43618
  • Code "PICKCR4MOM"
  • Expires 5/3/2021
All Deals Small Appliances eBay Kalorik
