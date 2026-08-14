This 15.6" laptop with an Intel i3, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD, covers everyday tasks like browsing, document editing, and video calls. Clip the on-page coupon and apply promo code "DQR5YTDG" for a savings of $840. Buy Now at Amazon
- Intel i3 8109U processor
- 1920x1080p FHD display
- 8GB DDR4 RAM with 256GB SSD storage
- HDMI, USB, and Type-C connectivity
Costco's laptop lineup spans budget Windows machines to high-end gaming rigs and MacBooks, with prices starting around $500. Several models carry instant discounts, including an HP OmniBook 7 Flip 2-in-1 (pictured) at $999.99 after a $500 markdown and an HP OmniBook 3 at $799.99 after $400 off. Shoppers can also find Copilot+ PCs from Acer, Dell, and HP alongside Apple's latest MacBook Pro configurations with M5 chips. Shipping varies by item, and pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Costco
- Selection includes MacBook, Windows laptops, Chromebooks, and 2-in-1 models
- Gaming laptops available with dedicated graphics cards
- Copilot+ PC models with AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm processors
- Storage options ranging from 256GB up to 2TB SSD
- Memory configurations from 8GB up to 32GB RAM
- Screen sizes ranging from about 13" up to 18"
Walmart's Restored Laptops sale covers a wide range of refurbished machines, from an $54 HP Chromebook to a $1,045 Dell Pro 16 Plus with a Ryzen AI processor. Several Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are included, such as a restored 13.3" MacBook Air at $349, down from $559. Business laptops from Dell Latitude and Lenovo ThinkPad lines are also represented at prices mostly under $300. Check individual pages for warranty information. Buy Now at Walmart
Best Buy's open-box section has laptops from big brands like ASUS, Lenovo, and Dell, massively discounted. The prices start as low as $132 and there are nearly 100 discounted builds to choose from. Open-box units are products returned under Best Buy's return policy and are verified to work, though they won't ship in their original packaging. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
Office Depot's clearance sale covers laptops, 2-in-1s, desktops, and all-in-one PCs from brands like Lenovo, HP, ASUS, Dell, and Microsoft. Deals on computers start around $162 and feature some strong finds. Open-box options are mixed in alongside new units for additional savings. These deals have limited ability so when they're gone, they're gone. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Laptops, 2-in-1s, desktops, and all-in-one PCs included
- Brands include Lenovo, HP, ASUS, Dell, and Microsoft
- Both new and open-box units available
- Free store pickup available in 10 minutes on many items
- Screen sizes ranging from 13.3" to 22"
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
This 6-pack of magnetic hooks is priced at $3.43. Each hook holds up to 20 lb. thanks to its neodymium magnet, making it useful for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, or on cruise ship cabin walls. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set of 6 magnetic hooks
- Each hook holds up to 20 lb.
- Neodymium magnet construction
- Black finish
- Suited for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, and on grills or cruise cabin walls
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|70%
|--
|$360
|Buy Now
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