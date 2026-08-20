Fast-paced games and HDR content both benefit from the 210Hz refresh rate and Mini LED backlighting, making this a solid pick for gamers who also want strong contrast for movies or photo editing. Apply coupon code "M27T6S30" for a savings of $105. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1440p resolution, 200Hz refresh rate
- HDR1000
- AMD FreeSync
- 2x HDMI 2.0 ports, 1x DisplayPort 1.4
- Model: M27T20
- Model: M27T6S
-
Code "M27T6S30"
-
Expires 8/27/2026
Published 20 min ago
Verified 11 min ago
The 240Hz refresh rate, 32" curved display, Adaptive Sync support, and gaming-focused features designed for fast-paced play make this a good choice for gamers on a budget. Best Buy has it marked down $110 from its $300 list price. Deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1920 × 1080 resolution
- DisplayPort 1.4
- 240Hz refresh rate with Adaptive Sync
- 2 HDMI 2.0 ports and DisplayPort 1.4
- VESA 100x100mm mounting support
Update: The price has changed to $174.97 since this was originally published.
The Sceptre E345B-QU180D costs just $173 right now at Amazon, which is an all-time price low. It's also $48 cheaper than what you'd pay at Walmart. This is a 34" ultrawide gaming monitor with a 3440 x 1440 resolution and refresh rate up to 180Hz. The monitor includes built-in speakers, dual HDMI and DisplayPort connections, and a 1 millisecond response time. Buy Now at Amazon
- 34" ultrawide screen with 3440 x 1440 resolution
- Refresh rate up to 180Hz
- 1 millisecond response time
- Two HDMI ports and two DisplayPort inputs
- Built-in speakers and audio out jack
- Blue-Light Shift technology to reduce eye strain
This MSI Pro MP341CQ is a 34" curved ultrawide monitor with 1440p resolution and a 100Hz refresh rate. It's $170 at Newegg. That's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes AMD FreeSync support, a 1ms response time, and built-in speakers, along with anti-flicker and low blue light features for extended viewing comfort. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Newegg
- 34" ultrawide curved screen with 1500R curvature
- UWQHD 1440p resolution
- 100Hz refresh rate w/ AMD FreeSync
- 1ms response time
- Two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort input
- Built-in speakers
Woot's MSI Monitors sale covers a wide range of factory reconditioned displays, from a 22" FHD monitor at $59.99 up to a 49" DQHD curved QD-OLED monitor at $709.99. Gaming-focused QD-OLED models make up a large share of the lineup, alongside more basic productivity monitors for smaller budgets. Each model includes a 180-day MSI warranty. The sale runs through August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
The MSI 34" Ultrawide is now $169.99 at Newegg. That's $40 off and the best price we could find. This curved 1440p monitor offers a 100Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync support, and a 1500R curvature for an immersive widescreen view. It also includes built-in speakers and TÜV-certified anti-flicker and low blue light technology. Buy Now at Newegg
- 34" ultrawide 1440p (UWQHD) curved screen with 1500R curvature
- 100Hz refresh rate w/ AMD FreeSync support
- 1ms response time
- TÜV-certified anti-flicker & low blue light technology
- 2x HDMI & 1x DisplayPort connections
- Built-in speakers & VESA mountable design
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this High-Pressure Car Washing Water Gun for $3.43. It's the best price we could find by $9. Shipping is free for Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Comments
Alerts
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|30%
|--
|$245
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register