New
JBL · 1 hr ago
JBL Studio 590 Floorstanding Speaker
$450 $1,000
free shipping

It's more than half off and at the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at JBL

Features
  • 25 to 250-watt suggest amp power range
  • dual 8" woofer cones
  • 1" high-frequency compression driver
  • Symmetrical Field Geometry magnet assembly
  • Model: STUDIO 590BK
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/9/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Speakers JBL JBL
Staff Pick Cyber Monday Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
JBL 54% $500 (exp 2 yrs ago) $450 Buy Now