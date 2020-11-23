With coupon code "PICKCRTECH15", it's $35 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by DealParade via eBay.
- Bluetooth 4.2
- integrated microphone
- up to 4 hours runtime per charge
- 15-minute quick charge for 1 hour of use
- charging case
- IPX5 waterproof rating
- Model: JBLFREEXBLKBT
It's $32 under list price. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- 8.7mm drivers
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- aluminum build with tangle-free flat cable
- 1-button remote and microphone
- Model: JBLT290BLKAM
Prices start at $25, save on up to 39 items including on-ear headphones, neck wearable speakers, in-ear earbuds, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
Save $49 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- 5.8mm Drivers
- JBL Pure Bass Sound
- up to 4 hours of playback
- frequency response of 20Hz to 20kHz
- includes charging case
- Model: JBLT120TWSBLKAM
It's $7 under our mention from two weeks ago, $10 under our July mention of a new unit, and the lowest price we've seen for these headphones in any condition (It's also $20 under what most merchants currently charge for a factory-sealed pair). Buy Now at eBay
- They're available in Black.
- Sold By Deal Parade via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty is included.
- Ambient Aware function and TalkThru technology
- detachable cable with mic
- charging cable and auxiliary cable included
- Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa w/ tap operation
- 40mm drivers
- Model: 400BT
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Shop over 100 items including sound bars from $179, speakers from $189, headphones from $199, and more. Shop Now at Abt
- Pictured is the Klipsch 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Home Theater Speaker System Package for $1,249 ($1,096 off).
Save on brands like Sony, iJoy, Bose and more. Shop Now at Amazon
That's $30 less than the best price we've seen for a refurb and a savings of $180 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- volume-optimized EQ
- Bluetooth NFC pairing (aided by voice prompts)
- noise-rejecting dual-microphone
Save on over two dozen vacuum cleaners and air purifiers. Shop Now at eBay
- Dyson V7 Fluffy HEPA Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $200 pictured (price low by $70).
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
It's $6 under our mention from two weeks ago and you'd pay at least $45 for a factory-sealed system elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- fits gas or electric models
- includes 1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 Trivac adapter, 1 Turbine Fusion adapter, flexible 8-foot hose, and mesh hood
- Model: WA4058
That's $60 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- self-adjusting cleaner head
- wand and hose release
- whole-machine HEPA filtration
- comes with tangle-fee turbine tool
- Model: 289225-02
These go for $17 or more at major retailers. Buy Now at eBay
- available in several colors (Red/White pictured)
- mostly in large sizes
- sold by ASICS via eBay
That's $40 off and the best price we've seen for this portable speaker. Buy Now at JBL
- up to 10-hours play time on full charge
- IPX7 waterproof
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3.5mm audio cable input
- Model: JBLCLIP3BLK
That's the best price we could find for a refurbished pair by $28 and $68 less than you'd pay for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or Blue.
- Sold by Dealparade via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 40mm drivers
- 16Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- up to 30 hours runtime per charge
- Model: JBLLIV650BTNCBAM-Z
That's $10 off and the best price we've seen for this new addition to the JBL lineup. Buy Now at JBL
- They're available in Black or White.
- 8.6mm drivers powered by JBL QuantumSOUND Signature
- inline voice-focus microphone
- volume slider and mic mute
- Model: QUANTUM50
Save $40 off list price. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- up to 32-hour battery life
- fast pairs to your Android device with a single tap
- Pure Bass sound
