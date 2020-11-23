New
Certified Refurb JBL Free X Bluetooth True Wireless In-Ear Headphones
$25 $29
free shipping

With coupon code "PICKCRTECH15", it's $35 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by DealParade via eBay.
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • integrated microphone
  • up to 4 hours runtime per charge
  • 15-minute quick charge for 1 hour of use
  • charging case
  • IPX5 waterproof rating
  • Model: JBLFREEXBLKBT
  • Code "PICKCRTECH15"
  • Expires 11/25/2020
