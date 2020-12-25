New
Insignia 6-Slice Toaster Oven Air Fryer
$80 in cart $150
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $45. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • To see this price, add it to cart and proceed to checkout
  • Knob control
  • toast, air-fry, pizza, cookies, bake, broil, dehydrate, and warm settings
  • dishwasher-safe removable drip tray
  • digital LED lighting
  • includes crumb tray, food tray, and 2 grill racks
  • Model: NS-TO6SDSS0
