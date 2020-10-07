New
eBay · 20 mins ago
Insignia 5-Quart Digital Air Fryer
$50 $120
free shipping

That's a low by $25. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay
Features
  • 180-400°F temperature range
  • digital interface
  • timer with auto shut-off
  • dishwasher-safe basket and pan
  • Model: NS-AF53DSS0
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 20 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Small Appliances eBay Insignia
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 58% $50 (exp 5 mos ago) $50 Buy Now