That's a low by $50 and the cheapest 39" or 40" Smart TV we've ever seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 720p resolution
- voice remote w/ Alexa
- access to streaming services
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: NS-39DF310NA21
Expires in 21 hr
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 720p resolution
- Amazon Fire TV smart apps
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Voice Remote with Alexa
- Model: NS-32DF310NA19
That's $20 under our previous mention, the best we've seen, and $10 less than buying at Best Buy direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- This is a Prime exclusive offer
- Sold by Best Buy via Amazon
- 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
- built-in Fire TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- voice control with Alexa
- USB port & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: NS-24DF311SE21
Save 47% off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- voice remote w/ Alexa
- access to streaming services
- 720p resolution
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: NS-24DF310NA21
Save on over 120 items, including jewelry, TVs, toilet seats, bedding, speakers, and much more. Shop Now at Costco
- Prices are for members only.
- Non-members will incur additional fees on these purchases. Many items are available for members only.
- Some large items may incur shipping charges, but pickup is widely available.
It's $150 under list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR 10+, HLG
- SmartCast
- 3 HDMI ports, USB
- Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility
- Model: M706x-H3
You'll save on TVs and electronics, small appliances, video games, books, movies, fitness equipment, and home items. Shop Now at BJ's Wholesale Club
- Many items bag free shipping, but some may incur shipping charges. Curbside pickup is available on hundreds of items.
Save on over 550 TVs from brands like Samsung, TCL, LG, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
As well as advertising Black Friday sales for the whole season, there's weekly sales too.
Live today is the Treat Yourself Sale, which includes up to $300 off 4K Smart TVs, $400 off the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G for Verizon, and a third off Fortnite Darkfire bundles, among other discounts. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fees, which start around $5, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Save on over 50 items including treadmills, massage devices, exercise bikes, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Most items ship free. Opt. for in-store pickup where available on items that do not include free shipping.
- Pictured is the ProForm Smart Power 995i Treadmill for $999 ($1,001 off).
Save on over 250 items including video games, headphones, tablet accessories, cell phone chargers, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Scribblenauts Showdown for Xbox One for $8.49 (low by $7).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
That's a $99 low. Buy Now at Best Buy
- voice control compatibility
- Apple AirPlay 2 support
- requires the new generation of the Sonos app, Sonos S2
- three tweeters
- six drivers
- 3 woofers
- Model: FIVE1US1BLK
That's $20 under our mention from a month ago. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Best Buy via Amazon.
- Bluetooth music streaming
- RCA x 2, optical digital audio, and mini jack
- remote control
- Model: NS-SBAR21F20
