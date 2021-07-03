Insignia 3-Gallon Stainless Steel Automatic Trash Can for $20
Best Buy · 55 mins ago
Insignia 3-Gallon Stainless Steel Automatic Trash Can
$20 $40
pickup

It's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $7.49 shipping charge or spend over $35 to bag free shipping.
  • Requires 2 AA batteries (not included).
  • hands-free automatic lid
  • manual mode
  • LED indicator
  • Model: NS-ATC3SS1
  • Expires in 15 hr
    Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
