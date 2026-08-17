Solar pathway lights like these suit anyone lining a walkway or garden bed without wanting to run electrical wiring, since they charge during the day and switch on automatically at dusk. Apply coupon code "JZEHZXVF" for a savings of $29 for Prime members only. Buy Now at Amazon
- Charges fully in 5-8 hours for 14 hours light
- Three adjustable brightness modes
- IP65 waterproof for all-weather durability
- Wireless installation via ground stakes
- Warm white tungsten filament aesthetic lighting
Hardwired low-voltage pathway lights that run on 6W bulbs, these work well for lining driveways, walkways, or garden beds where you want a consistent, understated look without relying on solar. Apply coupon code "LIGHTPETLIK5" for a savings of $45. Buy Now at Amazon
- All-in-one kit includes transformer, wire, and four lights
- IP66 waterproof rating protects against severe weather
- Efficient 5W LED with adjustable 2200K-6500K color temperature
- 40W transformer with auto-on/off photocell and timer modes
- Flexible layout with 33ft wire and easy-connect system
Solar ground lights work well for marking pathways, garden borders, or driveways without any wiring, and this 4-pack is currently $10 off the $20 list price. Apply coupon code "EVK77YFT" to get the deal. Buy Now at Amazon
- 15 colors and 3 color temperatures for custom lighting
- Wireless remote control from up to 50 feet away
- High-efficiency solar charging with 10-12 hour runtime
- IP67 waterproof rating for all-weather outdoor durability
- Pressure-resistant design supports up to 200kg
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
This Gildan Heavy Cotton T-Shirt 3-Pack is just $10.75, down from $14.99. That's Amazon's lowest-ever price and it works out at just $3.58 per T-shirt. Shipping is free for Prime members, too. You can get the pack in Sand in sizes S, M, and L. They're made from 100% U.S. cotton in a medium weight, classic fit design. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100% U.S. cotton fabric
- Medium weight fabric
- Classic fit with pull-on closure
- Low stretch, non-stretchable material
- Standard length
- Available up to size 5XL
Alerts
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|57%
|--
|$21
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register