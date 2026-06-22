As part of Amazon's Prime Day sale, the Hisense S7 CanvasTV 55" TV is $200 off its regular price. The 55" set includes a native 144Hz refresh rate, a Teak frame, and an UltraSlim wall mount in the box. Buy Now at Amazon
- 55" 4K UHD Hi-QLED display
- Native 144Hz refresh rate
- Dolby Vision HDR, anti-glare Hi-Matte panel
- 2.0.2 surround sound w/ DTS Virtual:X
- Google Smart TV, AI Ambient Light Sensor
- Teak frame & UltraSlim wall mount included
-
Published 6/22/2026
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
This Hisense 58" QD50 Hi-QLED TV is $200 off its regular price as part of the Black Friday in July Deal. It's the lowest price we found by $18. Best Buy offers free shipping on this order. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 58" 4K UHD (2160p) display
- Hi-QLED color technology with direct LED backlight
- Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG support
- AI 4K Upscaler for enhanced picture detail
- Game Mode Plus w/ VRR and ALLM for smoother gameplay
- Built-in Roku TV smart streaming platform
Best Buy offers the Hisense QD50 58" 4K QLED UHD Smart TV for $209.99. That's an $82 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 58" 4K UHD (2160p) display
- Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG support
- AI 4K Upscaler for enhanced picture detail
- Built-in Roku TV smart streaming platform
At Best Buy, get the Hisense QD50 58" 4K QLED UHD Smart TV for $210. That's a savings of $190. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 58" 4K UHD (2160p) display
- Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG support
- Built-in Roku TV smart streaming platform
Costco has a wide range of TVs on sale, spanning screen sizes from 43" up to 100" across brands like Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense. Prices start at $229.99 for a 43" Samsung Crystal UHD Smart TV (pictured). Many of the listed TVs include a bundled 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage. Free shipping applies. Offers end August 23. Buy Now at Costco
- Sizes ranging from 43" to 100"
- Brands include Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense
- 4K resolution across UHD, QLED, Mini LED, and OLED models
- Many models bundled with a 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage
- Smart TV features included on all listed models
Walmart offers the Vizio Quantum VQD65M-08 65" 4K QLED Smart TV for $196.80. Sub-$200 for a 65" TV makes this deal editor's choice. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 65" QLED display
- Dolby Vision HDR support
- WiFi 6, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, and Google Cast compatibility
Best Buy's Outlet features a selection of open-box TV deals, with discounts of up to 50% on brands like LG and Samsung. This includes a 43" Samsung Q7F QLED TV available for $208. Larger sets are discounted too, including a 77" LG C5 OLED TV at $1,602. All of these are customer returns resold at a discount. Free shipping applies to each TV. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Open-box units are customer returns resold at a discount
- Brands include LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, and Roku
- Screen sizes range from 43" to 77"
- Includes OLED, QLED, and 4K UHD smart TVs
At Costco, this Samsung 70" U8000H Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV is priced at $399.99. It's the best price we found by $98. Shipping is free. This deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Costco
- 70" screen size with 4K Crystal UHD resolution
- Tizen Smart TV
- compatible w/ Alexa & Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI inputs
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
This 6-pack of magnetic hooks is priced at $3.43. Each hook holds up to 20 lb. thanks to its neodymium magnet, making it useful for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, or on cruise ship cabin walls. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set of 6 magnetic hooks
- Each hook holds up to 20 lb.
- Neodymium magnet construction
- Black finish
- Suited for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, and on grills or cruise cabin walls
Alerts
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|22%
|--
|$700
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register