Best Buy's Outlet features a selection of open-box TV deals, with discounts of up to 50% on brands like LG and Samsung. This includes a 43" Samsung Q7F QLED TV available for $208. Larger sets are discounted too, including a 77" LG C5 OLED TV at $1,602. All of these are customer returns resold at a discount. Free shipping applies to each TV. Shop Now at Best Buy