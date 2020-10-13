New
Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 Bluetooth Speaker
$100 $450
free shipping

It's an all-time low and the best price we could find by by at least $100. Buy Now at Harman Kardon

Features
  • 2 75mm woofers
  • 2 20mm tweeters
  • microphone with access to Siri and Google Now
  • up to eight hours of playback per charge
  • Model: HKOS4BLKAM
