This Harbinger VARI SM505 studio monitor is $79.99 at Musician's Friend for the Stupid Deal of the Day. That's 50% less than other sellers. It includes Bluetooth 5.2 with stereo pairing and built-in DSP with acoustic space control for tuning the sound to different rooms. Shipping is free. Offer ends August 12. Buy Now at Musician's Friend
- 5" low-frequency driver and 1" high-frequency driver
- Two-way active nearfield design
- Bluetooth 5.2 wireless audio input w/ stereo pairing
- XLR/1/4" TRS combo, 1/4" TS, and RCA input connectors
- Three-voice DSP with acoustic space control
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Published 41 min ago
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
eBay's Bose outlet features certified refurbished headphones, earbuds, speakers, and soundbars at up to 50% off. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Noise Cancelling Headphones are $249, down from $449, while the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones are $199, down from $359. All items ship free and come backed by the certified refurbished program direct from the brand. Shop Now at eBay
eBay's Bose outlet sale covers headphones, earbuds, soundbars, and portable speakers. Even better, use promo code "BRANDS20" to get an extra 20% off your order. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included with each refurb. Deal ends August 16. Shop Now at eBay
This open-box pair of Insignia indoor/outdoor speakers are down to just $18 in Excellent condition. (You can alternatively buy a pair in Good condition for a buck less.) That's a $12 drop from their original price. They're rated IP54 for weather resistance and handle up to 60W of peak power, with adjustable brackets included for either horizontal or vertical mounting. This open-box unit has been restored to factory settings and includes all original parts and accessories. My Best Buy members will get free shipping, too (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 20kHz maximum frequency response
Bose's sale spans headphones, earbuds, speakers, and home theater gear, with the QuietComfort Headphones at $229, down from $359. Shoppers building out a home theater setup can also find the Home Theater Set at $2,199, saving $397 off its regular price. Smaller items like the SoundLink Micro Portable Speaker start at $99, making the sale accessible across price points. Shop Now at Bose
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones for $229, down from $359
- Bose SoundLink Max Portable Speaker for $329, down from $399
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) for $249, down from $299
- Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar for $699, down from $999
- Bose Bass Module 700 for $549, down from $899
- Home Theater Set for $2,199, down from $2,596
Musician's Friend is discounting demo gear across guitars, drums, keyboards, and studio equipment, with savings reaching up to $750. We've pictured the Epiphone Firebird Electric Guitar for $699 ($100 off). Shipping is free. Shop Now at Musician's Friend
- Demo units across guitars, drums, keyboards, and pro audio gear
- 659 items included in the sale
- Discounts range from $5 to $750 off individual items
- Brands include Gibson, Fender, Martin, Epiphone, PRS, DW, and Yamaha
- Some items offer an additional discount applied in cart
- Monthly financing available on select items
Musician's Friend is offering discounts across more than 1,300 band and orchestra items, from student instruments to professional gear. The Jupiter JEP1020 Performance Series 4-Valve Euphonium drops to $2,499, down from $3,799, while the King 1135W Series 3-Valve Tuba is $6,139, down from $7,139. Marching percussion, string instrument outfits, and accessories like cases and carriers are also included, with some accessories getting an extra 15% off orders of $99 or more using code "acc15". Shipping is free. Shop Now at Musician's Friend
- Over 1,300 items included across band and orchestra gear
- Discounts on saxophones, trumpets, French horns, and tubas
- Marching percussion including snare, tenor, and bass drums with carriers
- String instrument outfits available including violins, cellos, and basses
- Open-box options offer additional savings on select instruments
- Some accessories get an extra 15% off $99+ with code acc15
Musician's Friend is discounting nearly 2,000 used instruments and gear pieces, each rated by condition from Good to Excellent. The selection spans electric and acoustic guitars, amps, mixers, microphones, and synthesizers from brands like Fender, Gibson, PRS, and Line 6, with an extra 10% off applied on top of the listed sale prices. Savings vary widely by item, from pedals discounted around $50 to guitars and mixers with over $1,000 off. Shipping will vary by item and location. Shop Now at Musician's Friend
- Nearly 2,000 used items across guitars, amps, mixers, microphones, and synthesizers
- Each item graded by condition, such as Good, Great, or Excellent
- Extra 10% off shown on top of listed sale prices
- Brands include Fender, Gibson, PRS, Taylor, Line 6, and Native Instruments
The RockNRoller R9-BL Mighty Multi-Cart is $199 at Musician's Friend, down from its $299 regular price. Other sellers charge around $80 more. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Musician's Friend
- 500-lb. load capacity with up to 32 cu. ft. of cargo space
- 8 different configurations
- Frame extends from 34" to 52" long
- 6" x 2" front swivel casters and 8" x 3" no-flat rear wheels
- Folds down to a 9.5" height for storage
- Textured powder-coated steel frame weighs 29.4 lb.
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Musician's Friend
|49%
|--
|$80
|Buy Now
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