This open-box pair of Insignia indoor/outdoor speakers are down to just $18 in Excellent condition. (You can alternatively buy a pair in Good condition for a buck less.) That's a $12 drop from their original price. They're rated IP54 for weather resistance and handle up to 60W of peak power, with adjustable brackets included for either horizontal or vertical mounting. This open-box unit has been restored to factory settings and includes all original parts and accessories. My Best Buy members will get free shipping, too (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy