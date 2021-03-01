New
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 1 hr ago
HP Pavilion 11th-Gen i5 15.6" Laptop
$560 $710
free shipping

It's $150 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Tips
  • Available in Natural Silver.
Features
  • 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4 GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6” HD 1366x768 (768p) LED display
  • 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • built-in multi-format media card reader
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: 299L8UA#ABA
  • Expires 3/6/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
