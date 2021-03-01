It's $150 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Available in Natural Silver.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4 GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6” HD 1366x768 (768p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- built-in multi-format media card reader
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 299L8UA#ABA
That's $30 under our mention from two weeks ago and $180 off list. Buy Now at HP
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 9YF35AV_1
It's $220 under list price. Buy Now at HP
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 display
- 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1D3E3AV_1
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 3rd-gen AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" HD 1366x768 (768p) LED display
- 8GB RAM; 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3M201UA#ABA
It's a savings of $130 under the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 8GB RAM and 2TB HDD
- Windows 10
- Model: 9ZG20UA#ABA
Save on over 200 laptops, with prices starting as low as $539. Many prices drop via the coupon code noted on the product page. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Tiger Lake i3 15.6" Laptop for $599.99 after coupon code "THINKDB1" ($900 off list).
Save on a selection of desktops and laptops. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad T15 10th Gen i5 15.6" Laptop w/ 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD for $849.99 with code ($1,189 off list).
Save on a selection of over 300 laptops starting at
$195 $230. Use the coupons listed on the product pages to get the lowest prices. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo Chromebook C330 MediaTek 11.6" Touch Laptop for $244.99 after code "C330DEAL" ($55 off).
It's $290 under the list price and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $399. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in several colors.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14.1" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: GWTN141-4GR
Moving from the office to the home office? Cleaning out to get ready for tax season? Clean up and get organized with this selection of discounted storage options. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Bankers Box Heavy-Duty Portable Storage File Box for $16.99 (a low by $2).
- Need it fast? Opt for curbside pickup and dodge the $9.95 shipping charge.
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- It's available in Navy.
- It's available for in-store pickup only and availability may vary by ZIP code.
- fits up to a 15.6" laptop
- padded, contoured straps
- elasticated inner compartment
- measures about 11" x 17"
- Model: VL-1015-N
That's the best price we could find by $10, and savings of $151 off list. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
Shop discounted crayons, pens, binders, paper, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Crayola Crayons Assorted Colors 24-Pack for $1.25 ($1 off).
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping fee, or get free next day shipping on orders of $60 or more.
After coupon code "DNEWS018221", that's $19 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Uncheck the 2-year replacement plan to avoid paying an extra $29.99.
- Intel Pentium G2020 2.9GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB hard drive
- DVD-ROM
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $150 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- DVD drive
- Windows 10 Home
- Includes mouse and keyboard
- Model: 9EE17AA#ABA
$5 under our mention from last September, $255 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB GPU
- 16GB RAM
- 2TB hard drive; 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
- Model: 3UR19AA#ABA
That's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 rpm HDD + 256GB NVMe SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3UR13AA#ABA
