At Best Buy, this HP OmniBook 3 is $400 off and the lowest price we've seen. It pairs a 16" 2K touchscreen with 512GB of storage, a combination that's often reserved for pricier configurations. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Intel Core Ultra 5 225U up to 4.8 GHz 12-core CPU
- 16" 1920 x 1200 WUXGA touch display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
This refurbished HP EliteBook 840 G5 laptop drops to $164.99 via promo code "WOOTSCHOOL", part of Woot's Back to School Laptops event. It pairs an Intel Core i5 processor with 8 GB of memory and a 256 GB solid state drive. It ships with Windows 11 Pro and carries a 90-day Woot warranty. Deal ends August 18. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Intel Core i5-8350U 1.7GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core CPU
- 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Pro
This HP 15.6" laptop is $439.99. That's $660 below the original price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at HP
- Intel Core Ultra 5 225U processor with built-in AI features
- 15.6" HD anti-glare display at 250 nits brightness
- 8 GB of DDR5 RAM and a 256 GB solid state drive
- Windows 11 Home
That's the best price we could find by at least $100, although most charge over $1,000. HP Victus gaming laptop pairs an AMD Ryzen 7 processor with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, along with 16GB of memory and a 512GB solid state drive. Its 15.6" Full HD display runs at a 144Hz refresh rate for smoother motion. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS 3.1GHz 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- Windows 11 Home
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6GB graphics
This HP OmniBook X Flip is $450 off the regular price of $1,199.99 during the Black Friday in July sale at Best Buy. The 16" 2K touchscreen folds into a 2-in-1 design and pairs a Core Ultra 7 processor with 1TB of storage, offering more storage than many laptops at this price. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 16" 2K touchscreen display with IPS technology and 400 nits brightness
- Intel Core Ultra 7 256V processor with built-in AI capabilities
- 16GB of RAM and a 1TB solid state drive
- Intel Arc 140V graphics with 8GB of dedicated memory
- 2-in-1 flip design, weighs 4.4 lbs. and measures 0.6" thin
- Up to 23 hours of video playback battery life
Costco's laptop lineup spans budget Windows machines to high-end gaming rigs and MacBooks, with prices starting around $500. Several models carry instant discounts, including an HP OmniBook 7 Flip 2-in-1 (pictured) at $999.99 after a $500 markdown and an HP OmniBook 3 at $799.99 after $400 off. Shoppers can also find Copilot+ PCs from Acer, Dell, and HP alongside Apple's latest MacBook Pro configurations with M5 chips. Shipping varies by item, and pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Costco
- Selection includes MacBook, Windows laptops, Chromebooks, and 2-in-1 models
- Gaming laptops available with dedicated graphics cards
- Copilot+ PC models with AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm processors
- Storage options ranging from 256GB up to 2TB SSD
- Memory configurations from 8GB up to 32GB RAM
- Screen sizes ranging from about 13" up to 18"
Walmart's Restored Laptops sale covers a wide range of refurbished machines, from an $54 HP Chromebook to a $1,045 Dell Pro 16 Plus with a Ryzen AI processor. Several Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are included, such as a restored 13.3" MacBook Air at $349, down from $559. Business laptops from Dell Latitude and Lenovo ThinkPad lines are also represented at prices mostly under $300. Check individual pages for warranty information. Buy Now at Walmart
Best Buy's open-box section has laptops from big brands like ASUS, Lenovo, and Dell, massively discounted. The prices start as low as $132 and there are nearly 100 discounted builds to choose from. Open-box units are products returned under Best Buy's return policy and are verified to work, though they won't ship in their original packaging. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
Office Depot's clearance sale covers laptops, 2-in-1s, desktops, and all-in-one PCs from brands like Lenovo, HP, ASUS, Dell, and Microsoft. Deals on computers start around $162 and feature some strong finds. Open-box options are mixed in alongside new units for additional savings. These deals have limited ability so when they're gone, they're gone. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Laptops, 2-in-1s, desktops, and all-in-one PCs included
- Brands include Lenovo, HP, ASUS, Dell, and Microsoft
- Both new and open-box units available
- Free store pickup available in 10 minutes on many items
- Screen sizes ranging from 13.3" to 22"
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones at $99.99 and Beats Studio Pro noise cancelling headphones at $169.99. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
You can take up to 95% off clearance, open-box, and refurbished items in the Best Buy Outlet today. Open-box laptops start at just $62, open-box headphones at $89, and TVs are up to 50% off. Most will ship for free, and some may also be available for pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
The Google Pixel 11 comes with a $100 Best Buy gift card when you preorder — the 256GB phone costs $899, and the 512GB costs $1,019. Plus, you can get up to an extra $700 off with a qualifying trade-in. This unlocked phone works with major carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and Mint Mobile, and features a 6.3" display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, a 50-megapixel camera with 30x zoom, and a battery rated for over 30 hours of use. It ships for free. It's due to release on August 20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.3" Actua display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- 50-megapixel rear camera with 30x Super Zoom
- 256GB of built-in storage and 12GB of RAM
- Google Tensor G6 chip with Titan M3 security chip
- Over 30 hours of battery life with faster wireless charging
- Compatible with AT&T, Mint Mobile, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Verizon
This refurbished HP HSN-IX01 G2 docking station is $39.99, an excellent price when considering a new one can go for well over $100. It includes the 230W power adapter and offers a Thunderbolt 3 port along with DisplayPort, VGA, Ethernet, and USB 2.0 connections for expanding a laptop's ports. The listing includes a one-year Allstate warranty. Buy Now at eBay
- Includes Thunderbolt 3 port for fast data and display connections
- DisplayPort and VGA outputs for connecting external monitors
- Built-in Ethernet (RJ-45) port for wired network access
- USB 2.0 port for additional peripherals
- Includes 230W power adapter
- Rigid plastic housing with anti-slip base
HP offers its HP Campus Backpack for $19.99. That's a $10 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at HP
At $120, this HP OfficeJet Pro 8125 matches its all-time low price and comes in well under its $180 regular price. It includes a 3-month trial of HP's Instant Ink subscription service, along with print, scan, copy, and automatic 2-sided printing functions in one machine. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Prints up to 20 pages per minute in black and white, 10 pages per minute in color
- Includes automatic 2-sided printing and an auto document feeder
- 225-sheet input tray
- 2.7" color touchscreen display
- Dual-band Wi-Fi with Ethernet and USB connectivity
- Includes a 3-month trial of HP Instant Ink
This HP OmniBook 3 is $380 off the regular price at Best Buy, bringing a 16" 2K touchscreen laptop down to $599.99. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Intel Core Ultra 5 225U 12-core CPU
- 16" 1920 x 1200 (2K) IPS touchscreen display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|45%
|$500 (exp 3 wks ago)
|$480
|Buy Now
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