This HP OmniBook 3 is $400 off the regular price of $779.99 and $20 less than our mention from last month, making it the best price we've seen. It pairs a 16" 2K touchscreen with all-day battery life rated at up to 14 hours and 15 minutes, all in a thin, 3.61-lb. build. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy