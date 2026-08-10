This HP Envy Photo 7275 printer is $100 off the regular price of $219.89. It includes a dedicated photo tray for borderless prints and comes with 3 months of HP Instant Ink service included. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). This deal ends August 11 at 12:59 AM ET. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Prints, copies, and scans, with automatic 2-sided printing
- Color print speeds up to 10 pages per minute, black up to 15 pages per minute
- Dedicated photo tray supports up to 5" x 6" photo paper
- Dual-band Wi-Fi for wireless and mobile printing
- Includes 3 months of HP Instant Ink service
- Made with 60% recycled plastic content
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At $120, this HP OfficeJet Pro 8125 matches its all-time low price and comes in well under its $180 regular price. It includes a 3-month trial of HP's Instant Ink subscription service, along with print, scan, copy, and automatic 2-sided printing functions in one machine. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Prints up to 20 pages per minute in black and white, 10 pages per minute in color
- Includes automatic 2-sided printing and an auto document feeder
- 225-sheet input tray
- 2.7" color touchscreen display
- Dual-band Wi-Fi with Ethernet and USB connectivity
- Includes a 3-month trial of HP Instant Ink
At Amazon, get the Epson EcoTank ET-4800 Wireless All-in-One Supertank Printer for $200. It's the best deal we could find by $100. It uses refillable high-capacity ink tanks instead of cartridges, and includes a flatbed scanner, copier, fax, ADF, and Ethernet connectivity. Buy Now at Amazon
- Cartridge-free printing with high-capacity ink tanks
- Sharp text and color photos via Micro Piezo technology
- Reduce environmental waste by eliminating ink cartridges
- High-resolution flatbed scanner
- Integrated color display for easy navigation and copying
At Walmart, the Canon PIXMA TS3722 all-in-one printer is $39. It's a $14 savings and a very inexpensive option for this back-to-school necessity. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Prints, copies, and scans in one device
- Prints about 7.7 black pages and 4 color pages per minute
- Holds up to 60 sheets of plain paper
- 1.5" LCD screen for navigating printer functions
- Dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz or 5GHz) for wireless printing
- Uses two easy-to-replace ink cartridges
This Canon PIXMA TS6420a is $70, down from the $140 list price on eBay. It includes auto-duplex printing and a 1.44" OLED display along with wireless and Bluetooth connectivity for setup flexibility. Buy Now at eBay
- prints, scans, and copies
- 1.44" OLED display
- up to 4800x1200 dpi print resolution
- prints speeds up to 13ipm
- built-in auto duplex printing
- holds plain and photo papers simultaneously
- USB 2.0 port
At Walmart, the Canon PIXMA TR4722 wireless all-in-one printer is $64. That's an $11 savings. Shipping is free, and pickup is also available. Buy Now at Walmart
- Front paper tray holds up to 100 sheets
- Auto Document Feeder scans multi-page documents up to legal size
- Auto 2-sided printing for letter-size documents
- Built-in wireless connectivity for printing from laptops, tablets, and smartphones
- Print speeds of about 8.8 pages per minute in black and 4.4 pages per minute in color
- Auto Power On/Off and Document Removal Reminder features
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones at $99.99 and Beats Studio Pro noise cancelling headphones at $169.99. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
You can take up to 95% off clearance, open-box, and refurbished items in the Best Buy Outlet today. Open-box laptops start at just $62, open-box headphones at $89, and TVs are up to 50% off. Most will ship for free, and some may also be available for pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
Slim cardholders that work with MagSafe are still a fairly niche category, and Ridge is one of the more recognized names in minimalist wallet design. At $27, that's $22 off the $49 list price. My Buy Buy members get free shipping (and it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Secure MagSafe magnetic attachment
- Slim minimalist design eliminates pocket bulk
- Easy access to essential cards
- Extra-strong magnets for reliable hold
- Consolidates phone and wallet for convenience
This refurbished HP EliteBook 840 G5 laptop drops to $164.99 via promo code "WOOTSCHOOL", part of Woot's Back to School Laptops event. It pairs an Intel Core i5 processor with 8 GB of memory and a 256 GB solid state drive. It ships with Windows 11 Pro and carries a 90-day Woot warranty. Deal ends August 18. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Intel Core i5-8350U 1.7GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core CPU
- 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Pro
This refurbished HP HSN-IX01 G2 docking station is $39.99, an excellent price when considering a new one can go for well over $100. It includes the 230W power adapter and offers a Thunderbolt 3 port along with DisplayPort, VGA, Ethernet, and USB 2.0 connections for expanding a laptop's ports. The listing includes a one-year Allstate warranty. Buy Now at eBay
- Includes Thunderbolt 3 port for fast data and display connections
- DisplayPort and VGA outputs for connecting external monitors
- Built-in Ethernet (RJ-45) port for wired network access
- USB 2.0 port for additional peripherals
- Includes 230W power adapter
- Rigid plastic housing with anti-slip base
This HP OmniBook 3 is $400 off the regular price of $779.99 and $20 less than our mention from last month, making it the best price we've seen. It pairs a 16" 2K touchscreen with all-day battery life rated at up to 14 hours and 15 minutes, all in a thin, 3.61-lb. build. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- AMD Ryzen 5 4000 Series processor
- 16" 1920 x 1200 touch display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
This HP 15.6" laptop is $439.99. That's $660 below the original price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at HP
- Intel Core Ultra 5 225U processor with built-in AI features
- 15.6" HD anti-glare display at 250 nits brightness
- 8 GB of DDR5 RAM and a 256 GB solid state drive
- Windows 11 Home
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|Discount
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|Best Buy
|45%
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|$120
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