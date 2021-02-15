New
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 21 mins ago
HP 3rd-Gen. Ryzen 7 15.6" Laptop
$560 $670
free shipping

It's $110 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Features
  • AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2.0GHz 8-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
  • 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 27A48UA#ABA
