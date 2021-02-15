It's $110 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2.0GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 27A48UA#ABA
-
Published 21 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's $150 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 9YF35AV_1
That's $55 under our December mention and the best deal we've seen for a new one. (It's $210 off list.) Buy Now at eBay
- In Red.
- Sold by endeardistributors via eBay.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5000 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 1A493UA#ABA
It's $70 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Available in Acid Green (pictured) or Ghost White.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10300H 2.5GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 3GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8ZF33AV_1
It's $79 under list price. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS touchscreen
- 8GB RAM and 128GB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 15-dy2035ms
It's $150 under our January mention and a savings of $350 off list. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: 81YK000QUS
Apply coupon code "DNLNVCMP" for a savings of $140. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- 6th Generation Intel Core i5-6300u 2.4GHz Skylake dual-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 7 Professional 64-bit
- Model: 22TP2TT4600
Apply coupon code "THINKPRESDAY" to save $727 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20NEA00QUS
Take half off a range of refurbished laptops with coupon code "YEAREND7280". Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell Latitude 7280 Kaby Lake i7 12.5" Laptop for $309.50 after coupon ($310 off).
- Clearance items are excluded.
- All Dell refurb products get a 100-day Dell warranty.
Moving from the office to the home office? Cleaning out to get ready for tax season? Clean up and get organized with this selection of discounted storage options. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Bankers Box Heavy-Duty Portable Storage File Box for $16.99 (a low by $2).
- Need it fast? Opt for curbside pickup and dodge the $9.95 shipping charge.
Save on office supplies, printers, furniture and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Select items qualify for free shipping; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup where available or bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- It's available in Navy.
- It's available for in-store pickup only and availability may vary by ZIP code.
- fits up to a 15.6" laptop
- padded, contoured straps
- elasticated inner compartment
- measures about 11" x 17"
- Model: VL-1015-N
That's the best price we could find by $10, and savings of $151 off list. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
Celebrate with a range of deals on laptops, desktops, all-in-ones, monitors, and accessories. Plus, the coupons below take this sale up a notch from last week's mention. Shop Now at HP
- Select PCs over $599 qualify for 5% off via coupon code "5PDS2021", or 10% off $999+ after code "10PDS2021".
- Pictured is the HP ENVY x360 10th Gen i7 15.6" 2-in-1 4K Laptop for $1,124.99 after coupon code "10PDS2021" ($375 off).
After coupon code "DNEWS018221", that's $19 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Uncheck the 2-year replacement plan to avoid paying an extra $29.99.
- Intel Pentium G2020 2.9GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB hard drive
- DVD-ROM
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $100 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 4600G 3.70GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- AMD Radeon RX 5500 4GB graphics
- Model: 3G825AV_1
That's $150 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- DVD drive
- Windows 10 Home
- Includes mouse and keyboard
- Model: 9EE17AA#ABA
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Office Depot and OfficeMax
|16%
|--
|$560
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register