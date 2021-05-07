Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker for $19
2nd-Gen. Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker
$19 $30
free shipping

Coupon code "EXTRAOFF11" cuts it to the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Adorama

  • Available in Chalk or Charcoal.
  • built-in Google Assistant & Chromecast
  • Model: GA00638-US
  • Code "EXTRAOFF11"
