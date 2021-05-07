Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker for $19

Coupon code "EXTRAOFF11" cuts it to the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Adorama
- Available in Chalk or Charcoal.
- built-in Google Assistant & Chromecast
- Model: GA00638-US
You'd pay $100 more at Sony direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- dual 1.18" full-range speakers
- wireless RF with 98-foot range and no delay
- Model: SRS-WS1
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Monoprice
- IP56 rated
- 360° coverage pattern
- UV resistant LLDPE enclosure
- 120-Watt max. power handling
They are $13 less than if you purchased each separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Samsung
- The MX-T40 automatically adds to cart for free.
- 1,500W RMS power
- bi-directional speakers and built-in woofer
- LED party lights
- karaoke mode with 2 microphone Inputs
- Model: MX-T70/ZA
That's a low by $3, although most stores charge $80 or more, and it's $10 under our March mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Charcoal pictured).
- pairs with compatible Fire TV devices
- Alexa enabled
- Dolby audio
- built-in hub
- mic off button
That's the best deal we could find by $8. Buy Now at Adorama
- This is currently backordered, but can be purchased at this price for delivery when available.
- built-in amplifier
- USB, microphone & aux inputs
- wireless range up to 30-feet
- Model: PWA15BT
Save on smartwatches, digital photo frames, headphones, photography, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
- Pictured is the Apple Watch Series 6 40mm GPS Sport Smartwatch for $349 (low by $43).
That's $251 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- receiver is compatible with connection to hearing aids and headphones (3.5 mm stereo jack plug)
- wireless mobility within a range of up to 328 feet
Celebrate Klipsch's 75th with deals on a wide range of speakers and home theater bundles. Shop Now at Adorama
- Pictured is the Klipsch R-625FA Floorstanding Speaker for $517. ($172 off)
That's $550 off list and $349 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Available in White.
- 5.7" 1920x1080 (1080p) AMOLED touchscreen w/ 90Hz refresh rate
- 6GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 12MP dual pixel wide and 16MP telephoto rear camera, 8MP front camera
- 2,800mAh battery
- secure face unlock
- Model: G020I
That's the best price we could find by $8 and the lowest we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- compatible with Pixel 3, 3 XL, 4, and 4 XL
- wireless charger
- phone can be set to operate as a digital photo frame for your Google Photos, or a Nest Hello doorbell display while charging
- Model: GA00507-US
Thanks to the included $30 in Kohl's cash, that's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Available in several colors (Snow Snow pictured).
- The Kohl's Cash is redeemable from May 17-23.
- Stack your purchase to over $200 to get $40 Kohl's Cash.
- up to 2,200-sq. ft. of coverage per router
- multiple simultaneous 4K video streams
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Adorama
|61%
|--
|$19
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register