New
Ace Hardware · 44 mins ago
Gemmy LED White Christmas Light Projector
$6 $15
curbside pickup

That's $13 less than the next best price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Features
  • Ground stake included
  • Projects light up to 20 feet
  • Projects turning, swirling lights
  • Swivels
  • Energy-efficient LED lights
  • Model: 88106
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps Ace Hardware Gemmy
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
sparky_in_the_midwest
No brightness (lumens) listing. Poor reviews.
16 min ago

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Ace Hardware 60% -- $6 Buy Now