Amazon offers the GearWrench 25-Piece 3/8" Drive Pass Through Ratchet and Socket Set for its best-ever price. Shipping is free. You'd pay around $40 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes 25 pieces total with SAE and metric sockets
- Pass-thru ratchet fits over long threaded rods where standard ratchets can't
- Each pass-thru socket works as both a standard and deep socket
- Made from chrome vanadium steel with a powder-coated finish
- Includes a 3/8" drive adapter and socket rails for storage
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Published 7/30/2026
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Popularity: 3/5
This GearWrench mechanics tool set is $68.11 at Amazon. That's a $22 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes 1/4" quick release adapter and 6" hollow extension
Amazon offers the GearWrench 19-Piece 1/2" Drive SAE Mechanics Tool Set for $50.25. That's its best price on Amazon, and other merchants charge around $90. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
This 12-in-1 wire stripper is $4.31, down from $5.75. The foldable design combines stripping, cutting, and crimping functions into a single compact tool. Buy Now at Amazon
- Combines 12 functions in one foldable tool
- Includes wire stripping and cutting blades
- Built-in crimper for cable connectors
- Folding design for compact storage
- Handles double as pliers for pulling cable
This foldable wire stripper combines 12 tools in one, cutting, stripping, and crimping wires without needing separate tools. At $4.32, it's down from $5.75. It ships free with a purchase of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Combines 12 functions in one foldable tool
- Cuts, strips, and crimps wires and cables
- Foldable design for compact storage
- Useful for wire repair and splicing tasks
This RIDGID plumbing wrench is $22.99, down from $32.15. It combines a 6-sided cubed insert, a cylindrical socket insert, and a notched handle in one tool for installing or removing faucets, strainer baskets, and supply line nuts under a sink. Buy Now at Amazon
- Compatible with 5/8", 3/4", 7/8", 15/16", and 1" nuts
- 6-sided cubed insert for supply lines, clamp nuts, and angle stops
- Cylindrical insert with 5/8" deep-welled socket
- Notched handle fits 2, 3, 4, and 6-tab basin mounting nuts
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|12%
|$34 (exp 3 mos ago)
|$33
|Buy Now
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