Best Buy · 44 mins ago
Frigidaire Stand Mixer
$100 $119
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • 1,200W motor
  • 153.6-oz. capacity
  • 8 speeds
  • dough hook
  • Model: ESTM020
  • Published 44 min ago
