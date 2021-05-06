Flame King Professional Butane Kitchen & Culinary Torch for $19
Walmart · 2 hrs ago
Flame King Professional Butane Kitchen & Culinary Torch
$19
free shipping w/ $35

Features
  • flame control valve
  • instant on/off trigger igniter
  • lock button
  • Model: YSNAX1-207
