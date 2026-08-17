At Amazon, get this Filtrete 20x25x1" Air Filter 6-Pack for $27 when you check out with Subscribe & Save. It's the best price we could find by $27. Each filter is rated MERV 5 with an MPR of 300 and is designed to last up to 90 days before needing a replacement. Buy Now at Amazon
- 300 MPR and MERV 5 rating
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Published 49 min ago
Verified 38 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Woot's Another Mega Sale covers a wide mix of categories, from home and kitchen to electronics and outdoor gear. The Herrdemia Orchid Mix Soil is discounted to $24.99, an 86% cut from its $179.95 reference price, while the Ninja CREAMi Scoop & Swirl Ice Cream Maker drops to $249.99. Shoppers will also find deals on smart home devices, personal care tools, and camping gear. This deal ends August 18. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
This blackout curtain panel is just $9.90 today in 59" x 84", down from its original price of $26.91. Shipping will be free for Prime members, too. It sticks directly to window frames without tools or curtain rods, making it suited for temporary use in apartments, dorms, or hotel rooms. Buy Now at Amazon
- Made of 100% polyester
- Self-adhesive design requires no tools or curtain rods
- Blocks sunlight and UV rays for full blackout coverage
- Adjustable width for a custom fit on window frames
- Machine washable with cold water and like colors
- Measures 59" wide by 84" long
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Today's Amazon Lightning deals feature a wide mix of categories with discounts of up to 80% off available. Some standouts include low-cost watches, a HEPA air purifier at $47, and an angle grinder at $37. Home, beauty, and tool deals sit alongside pricier finds like a Akeydiy heat press at $314, giving shoppers a broad range of price points to browse in one place. Everything will ship for free for Prime members, too. Shop Now at Amazon
- Men's chronograph dress watch priced at $45.05
- HEPA air purifier for rooms up to 1,250 sq. ft. priced at $46.96
- 15" x 15" dual auto heat press machine priced at $314.49
- Whole house water filter replacement set priced at $21.24
- 7.5-amp 4.5" angle grinder with accessories priced at $36.53
This Gildan Heavy Cotton T-Shirt 3-Pack is just $10.75, down from $14.99. That's Amazon's lowest-ever price and it works out at just $3.58 per T-shirt. Shipping is free for Prime members, too. You can get the pack in Sand in sizes S, M, and L. They're made from 100% U.S. cotton in a medium weight, classic fit design. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100% U.S. cotton fabric
- Medium weight fabric
- Classic fit with pull-on closure
- Low stretch, non-stretchable material
- Standard length
- Available up to size 5XL
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|32%
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|$27
|Buy Now
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