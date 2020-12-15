New
Feit Electric LED Rechargeable Handheld Work Light
$20
pickup

It's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge the $11.51 shipping fee.
Features
  • 3 different light modes
  • 6,500K color temperature
  • IP54 water and dust resistant
  • attached hook and magnet
  • Model: WORK500BAT
Details
Comments
