Ace Hardware
Feit Electric 80/500 lumens LED Rechargeable Handheld Work Light w/Magnet
$20 $30
pickup

It's the lowest price we could find by $23.

Tips
  Opt for store pickup to dodge the $11.51 shipping fee.
Features
  • 3 different light modes
  • 6,500K color temperature
  • IP54 water and dust resistant
  • attached hook and magnet
  • Model: WORK500BAT
