It's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $11.51 shipping fee.
- 3 different light modes
- 6,500K color temperature
- IP54 water and dust resistant
- attached hook and magnet
- Model: WORK500BAT
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Take half off when you apply coupon code "M79P7VY7". Buy Now at Amazon
- The 50W drops to $12.49 and the 100W to $19.99 with the same code.
- Sold by Orogi via Amazon.
- indoor/outdoor use
- IP66 waterproof
- stake or wall mount
- 2 connection modes
- vent hole for steam dissipation
- 48 LED beads
- 120° beam angle
- Model: ZMZ
Apply coupon code "L8ILM7RL" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by 9Aboy via Amazon.
- waterproof
- rechargeable
- 5 lighting modes
- CREE XML T6 LED chip
- Model: S1000
That's $9 less than you'd pay for a 2-pack direct from UltraFire and the best price we could find from a reliable seller. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by thebatteryconnection via eBay.
- can be powered by 18650 or AAA batteries (AAA adapters included)
- adjustable focus
- Model: 18650
That's a $20 low. Buy Now at Home Depot
- It's available for in-store pickup only.
- high impact polycarbonate lens
- water- and dust-resistant
- drop-resistant up to 12 feet
- TRUEVIEW HD output
- 2 built-in magnets and integrated hang cable
- Model: 2108
Save on power tools, batteries, and accessories (some of which are already discounted) to frugally put those final finishes on your fall projects. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- pictured is the DeWalt 12" Corded Dual-Bevel Compound Miter Saw for $499.99 (after discount, $99 low)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Ace Rewards members bag these discounts. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
That's 53% off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Pick it up in store to save on shipping (which varies by ZIP code).
- stakes into the ground and swivels for placement
- 6 interchangeable slides
Get ready for the Christmas spirit we all need in our homes with this sale of over 400 items, with prices starting from under a buck. It includes lighting, Christmas trees, wreaths, decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup available.
- Pictured are the Celebrations LED G50 Globe Multi-color 10-Count String Lights for $1.99 ($10 off).
There are over 80 holiday decor options to choose from. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Select discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to sign up).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured are the Celebrations 448-LED 10-Foot String Christmas Lights for $9.99 ($10 low).
You'd pay around $13 more for the quantity elsewhere. Buy Now at Costco
- compatible with Alexa or Google Home
- plugs into any outlet (no wiring required)
It's a buck under what you'd pay at Lowe's. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- WiFi-enabled
- voice control via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- remote access
- on/off and dimmable
- color changing
- Model: OM60/RGBW/CA/AG
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|33%
|$20 (exp 1 hr ago)
|$20
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register