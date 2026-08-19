Handy for tight spots like trim or plywood cuts where a full-size circular saw feels like overkill, and the brushless motor means less maintenance over time. Apply coupon code "DU6VAD8U" for a total savings of $51. Buy Now at Amazon
- LiveView display provides real-time battery and load monitoring
- Compact 4lb lightweight frame for easy maneuverability
- Integrated dust collection port for clean, precise cuts
- Brushless motor delivers 4,700 RPM cutting power
- Type-C charging with 70+ cuts per charge
- Model: O11 Apex
This Hammacher Schlemmer 12V Mini 3" Cordless Circular Saw is $39.99 at SideDeal, down from $80. It runs on a 12V motor with up to 1,600 RPM and includes a carrying case, two batteries, multiple blade types, and gloves. You'd pay $50 at Walmart. Buy Now at SideDeal
- 12V motor delivers up to 1,600 RPM
- Cuts through wood, drywall, tile, PVC, and more
- Measures 8.5" long by 4" wide by 2.75" high
- Built-in guide scale with a 20mm cutting range
- Integrated dust exhaust pipe for a cleaner workspace
- Rechargeable battery offers up to 4 hours of use on a 2-hour charge
This certified refurb Skilsaw circular saw is $166.59 at eBay, down from $219. That's $62 less than a new one at Lowe's. Certified Refurbished status means it's been professionally inspected and cleaned, and it carries a 2-year Allstate warranty. Shipping is free. Buy Now at eBay
- 7-1/4" circular saw with worm drive design
- Includes a carbide-tipped blade
- 53-degree bevel capacity
- Lightweight magnesium construction weighing 4 lb.
- 120V corded electric power source
- Backed by a 2-year warranty
Walmart offers the DeWalt Flexvolt Max 60V Brushless 7-1/4" Circular Saw for $168. That's a $29 low, but most merchants charge $299. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|30%
|--
|$119
|Buy Now
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