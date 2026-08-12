This 16-count pack of EXPO dry erase markers is $9.47, down from $16.99. That's a savings of 44%. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
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This EXPO whiteboard cleaning spray is $3.29. That's a 55% savings. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8-oz. spray bottle
- Removes ghosting, stubborn marks, shadowing, grease, and dirt from whiteboards
- Acid-free formula designed not to harm whiteboard surfaces
- Simply spray and wipe clean with a soft cloth
- Suitable for classrooms, offices, and home use
This 12-pack of uniball Zento Gel Pens is at a good price today at Amazon, selling for just $10.91. You'd pay around $7 at most local stores for a 4-pack, so you're saving around $10 on this box. Shipping is free for Prime members, too. The set includes a quick-drying, smudge-resistant ink designed to prevent bleed-through on everyday paper. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12 retractable gel pens with black ink
- 0.7mm medium point tip
- Quick-drying ink helps prevent smudging
- Soft grip made with 75% recycled material
- No bleed-through on notebooks or planners
- Muted barrel colors
This 24-pack of Highland sticky notes is at its best price on Amazon. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24 pads of sticky notes included
- Each note measures 3" x 3"
Amazon offers the Pilot G2 Premium Gel Roller Pen 4-Pack for $4.99. That's $1 less than our mention a week ago and the lowest price we found now, also by a buck. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- refillable
- comfort grip
- fine point 0.7mm
- retractable closure
This 12-count pack of BIC Gelocity Quick Dry gel pens matches its all-time low price at Amazon and is down from $19.99. The ink dries in as little as five seconds and the pens feature a retractable clip design. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12-count pack of gel pens
- Medium point, 0.7 mm tip
- Blue quick-dry ink dries in as little as 5 seconds
- Retractable design with a clip
- Full-length grip for comfort
- Item weighs 2.4 oz.
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|44%
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|$9
|Buy Now
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