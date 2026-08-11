Best Buy offers the Energizer 3-in-1 15W Foldable Qi Certified Wireless Charger for $16.99. That's a $23 savings. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Charges a phone, earbuds, & Apple Watch at the same time
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Published 44 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
Charges your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously from a single pad, which is useful if you want to clear nightstand clutter without buying separate chargers. At $20, that's $30 off the $50 list price. My Best Buy members get free shipping (and it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Charges phone, earbuds, and Apple Watch simultaneously
- 15W fast wireless charging
- Strong magnetic alignment for secure device placement
- Foldable, travel-friendly design
- Universal Qi compatibility for wide device support
This Energizer 3-in-1 charging stand is $30 off Best Buy's regular price of $49.99. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
Anker's certified refurbished lineup at eBay covers everything from compact wall chargers to full-size portable power stations. A 250W GaN charging station with an LCD display is $85, down from $170, and a SOLIX C1000X power station drops to $507 from $999. The range spans small accessories under $15 up to larger power stations over $500. Refurbs include 1- or 2-year Allstate warranties. Shop Now at eBay
This Anker 3-in-1 Cube is certified refurbished and comes with a 2-year warranty serviced by Allstate. At $31, it's the best price we've seen. It charges an iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch at the same time with up to 15W of Qi2 and MagSafe-compatible power, and the set includes a charging cable and 40W PD charger. Buy Now at eBay
- Charges iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously
- Up to 15W fast charging with Qi2 and MagSafe compatibility
- Foldable cube design for desktop use
- Includes charging cable and 40W PD charger
- 2-year warranty serviced by Allstate
- Compatible with iPhone 12 through iPhone 16
This LISEN car charger drops to $15.59 at checkout, down from $39.99. That's an all-time low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Offer is valid while supplies last. Buy Now at Amazon
- 75W total output across four ports for charging multiple devices at once
- Retractable 36W PD USB-C cable extends to 31.5"
- Built-in starlight projector adds ambient lighting inside the car
- Includes a 15W USB-C port and a 12W USB-A port
- Compact 5.51" x 1.38" x 1.57" design with a 180° adjustable plug
- Backed by a 1-year warranty
A compact dual USB-C GaN charger at 45W total output, useful if you need to charge two devices simultaneously from a single outlet. Apply coupon code "CPQXB8WL" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Charge two devices simultaneously: 25W + 20W split
- Fast-charge USB-C devices up to 45W from either port
- Works with MacBook, iPhone, iPad, Galaxy, Pixel, Switch
- Smaller, cooler GaN design with built-in safety protections
- Travel-friendly: foldable prongs, 100–240V worldwide voltage
- Model: PA1215
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones at $99.99 and Beats Studio Pro noise cancelling headphones at $169.99. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
You can take up to 95% off clearance, open-box, and refurbished items in the Best Buy Outlet today. Open-box laptops start at just $62, open-box headphones at $89, and TVs are up to 50% off. Most will ship for free, and some may also be available for pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy is offering discounts on open-box Apple products including AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Open-box items are customer returns that have been inspected and are available at a discount from their original retail price. My Best Buy members get free shipping. (It's free to join. Shipping is free for everyone over $35. Pickup may also be available.) Shop Now at Best Buy
This Energizer power bank is $16 off the regular price at Best Buy. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Up to 22.5W USB-A fast charging
- 20W USB-C power delivery
- Up to 15W Qi wireless charging
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|57%
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|$17
|Buy Now
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