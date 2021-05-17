Energizer 2032 3V Lithium Coin Battery 6-Pack for $5

That's a buck under our last mention and the best price we could find by $3 today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Everyday Batteries via eBay.
- replacement for L14, DL2032, SB-T15, and 5004LC
- Model: CR2032
-
Published 45 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's the best shipped price we could find by $6 for these rechargeable batteries. Buy Now at Amazon
- pre-charged using solar power
- recharge up to 2,100 times
- up to 2,000mAh
- Model: BK-4MCCA8BA
Apply coupon code "WI67S8Q3" to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Novoo Direct via Amazon.
- 110V AC outlet
- 12V DC outlet
- USB-C port
- 3 USB output ports
- charge via AC outlet, USB-C, car outlet, and solar panel (not included)
- Model: NVESS200WBK
As a rewards member, you can earn up to $25.69 back in bonus rewards on select multipack Duracell batteries. That's like getting free batteries. Rewards certificates are issued monthly for use on future purchases. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Limit 2 per member.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge.
- This offer is valid for Rewards members only. Not a member? (It's free to join).
It's $5 under list price. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge shipping fees.
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
That's $11 less than Speck charges direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Available in Pink or Blue.
- keeps 1 to 3 cards
- privacy compartment
- works with most cases and devices
Shop a range of discounted Surface Pro models and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i3 Ice Lake 12.3" Touch Laptop for $699 ($260 off).
Prices on most items here are significantly cheaper than if you were to shop directly at adidas. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the adidas Men's Fleece Hoodie from $23.99 (adidas charges $39 directly.)
That's $6 under list and a good price for this emergency light. Buy Now at Amazon
- IPX4 water resistant
- 1,000-lumens
- rechargeable
- 360° illumination
- 3 light modes
- USB port allows for charging other devices
It's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1,000-lumen
- IPX4 water resistant
- adjustable legs
- 2 adjustable panels (each provide 180° of light)
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|66%
|--
|$5
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$6 (exp 11 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register