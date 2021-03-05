New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Dyson HP02 Pure Hot + Cool Link WiFi Air Purifier / Heater / Fan
$280 $600
free shipping

Coupon code "PREP4SPRING" cuts it to $159 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Dyson via eBay with a 6-month Dyson warranty.
Features
  • vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter
  • remote control via the Dyson Link app
  • personal & diffused modes
  • Model: 30557101
  • Code "PREP4SPRING"
  • Expires 3/8/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
