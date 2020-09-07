New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Dyson V6 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum
$150 $200
free shipping

Coupon code "PARTYFOR25" drops it to $100 less than a refurb from Dyson's other storefronts. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Dyson via eBay with a 6-month warranty.
  • soft roller cleaner head
  • max power mode
  • converts to a handheld
  • Model: 237785-01
  • Code "PARTYFOR25"
  • Expires 9/7/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 40% $148 (exp 1 yr ago) $150 Buy Now
Rakuten   $152 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price