eBay · 34 mins ago
Refurb Dyson AM11 Pure Cool Tower Purifier Fan
$176 $500
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PICKAGIFT" to get this deal. That's $324 under what you'd pay for a similar new unit at Dyson direct. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
  • Sold by Dyson via eBay.
Features
  • vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter that removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants
  • dimmable LED display
  • 10 air flow settings
  • 9-hour sleep timer
  • magnetized remote control
  • Model: 308247-01
Details
Comments
  • Code "PICKAGIFT"
  • Expires 11/17/2020
    Published 34 min ago
