It's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $4. Buy Now at Newegg
- It's sold by Dyson via Newegg.
- It's unclear whether any warranty is included.
- multi angle tool, flat out head, carbon fibre soft dusting brush, and stiff bristle brush, turbine tool
- whole-machine HEPA filtration
- self-adjusting cleaner head
- 35-foot cord length
- Model: 232886-02
-
Expires 10/19/2020
Published 53 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save $80 over the only other seller we found. Buy Now at Costco
- up to 40 minutes of run time
- carpet height adjustment
- direct drive cleaner head
- mini motorized tool
- adjustable suction
- 5 attachments
- edge cleaner
- HEPA filter
- Model: 257253-01
That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay
- compatible with hardwood floors
- 30 minute max run time
- transforms to hand-held
- includes docking station
- Model: 274878-01
With coupon code "PASTE20", it's the best price we could find for a refurbished by $80. Buy Now at eBay
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- handle controls
- rotating brushes
- rinsable filter
- ergonomic handle
- height adjustment
- telescopic handle
- Model: 21473601
Apply coupon code "PASTE20" to save. It's $264 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
- washable filter
- crevice and combination tools
- wall-mount charging dock
- up to 20 minutes of continuous suction per charge
- Model: 210691-01
Apply coupon code "PASTE20" to take an extra 20% off already-discounted Dyson items, including vacuums, fans, hair dryers, and more. Best of all, the coupon doesn't require a minimum order amount. Shop Now at eBay
- Coupon can be used twice per account, with a maximum discount of $100.
That's $10 under what you'd pay at Lowe's. Buy Now at Target
- bagless
- for use on hard floor, carpet, and hardwood
- includes multi-surface brush, crevice tool, and charger
Brands include Dyson, Shark, Hoover, Bissell, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Check product pages for warranty information.
Save on uprights, carpet cleaners, and robot vacuums from brands such as iRobot, Bissell, Shark, and more. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Use code "FAMILYSAVE" to get an extra 20% off these already discounted items (select brands are excluded).
- Plus, get $10 in Kohl's Cash with every $50 you spend (it's redeemable October 5 to 18).
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders over $75 bag free shipping.
This sale includes computers, electronics, gaming, office essentials, and more, plus select items get further discounts via the coupon codes listed on individual product pages. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items receive free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at 99 cents.
Apply coupon code "PASTE20" for the best price we could find by $159. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- intelligently-controlled LEDs that adjust brightness and color temperature
- multi-positional light head
- connects to Dyson Link app for control
- lighting modes for study, precision, relaxing, and wake-up
- WiFi and Bluetooth connection
- Model: 292215-01
With coupon code "PASTE20", it's $100 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- A 12-month Dyson warranty applies.
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- adjustable heat settings
- no extreme heat
- styles and dries simultaneously
- storage case
- Model: 310731-02
