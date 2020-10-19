New
Newegg · 53 mins ago
Refurb Dyson Ball Animal + Upright Vacuum
$140 $500
free shipping

It's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $4. Buy Now at Newegg

Tips
  • It's sold by Dyson via Newegg.
  • It's unclear whether any warranty is included.
Features
  • multi angle tool, flat out head, carbon fibre soft dusting brush, and stiff bristle brush, turbine tool
  • whole-machine HEPA filtration
  • self-adjusting cleaner head
  • 35-foot cord length
  • Model: 232886-02
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 10/19/2020
    Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners Newegg Dyson
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Newegg 72% -- $140 Buy Now
eBay   $160 (exp 1 hr ago) -- Check Price