Dell Ultrasharp 27" IPS WQHD Monitor for $250

- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB-C inputs
- Model: U2719DX
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: S2721HN
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4ms response time
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: S2421HN
- 1366x768 native resolution
- USB 3.0
- auto-rotating display
- blue light filter
- compatible with Windows or MacOS systems
- Model: MB168B
Save on a range of electronics, including keyboards starting from $24.99, monitors from
- Select items qualify for extra discounts via in-cart savings or coupon codes (these are noted on the product pages).
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Acer Nitro 27" 1080p Widescreen Gaming Monitor for $129.99 ($87 off new).
Upgrade your office or home office with a new monitor or stand. Shop Now at Staples
- Shipping is free over $20 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join.)
- Pictured is the Asus MB168B 15.6" LED Portable Monitor for $99.99 (low by $30).
- up to 17.6-lb. load bearing
- VESA support 75mm x 75mm to 100mm x 100mm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- 360° rotation and 90° swivel
- -35° to +90° tilt
- adjustable height
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
While many retailers are still reeling from a shortage of bicycles that could last until 2022, we wanted to point you to some great bikes from a global leader in the industry that are still within a decent price point. Whether you want the thrill of biking a mountain trail or just cruising on the tarmac, adults and kids can find something to get them out of the house and enjoying the great outdoors. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Eurobike XC550 49cm 21 Speed Bike for $255.55 ($13 low).
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
- Sold by Brandjc17 via eBay.
- In Monster Blue.
That's a $38 drop since March and the best price we've seen for this build.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.4" 3840x2400 UHD+ LCD touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 3.0GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- AMD Radeon RX 5600M 6GB HPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
