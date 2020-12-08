New
Certified Refurb DeWalt Atomic 20V Max Cordless 1/2" Drill Driver Kit
$84 $99
Get this price via coupon code "PWRTL15".

  • It's a certified refurb item coverd by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay
  • Includes two 20V MAX 1.5Ah lithium-Ion batteries, a charger, carrying bag, and belt clip
  • 1650 in-lbs max torque
  • Model: DCD708C2R
