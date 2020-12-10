New
eBay · 28 mins ago
Certified Refurb DeWalt 8V MAX Gyroscopic Screwdriver Kit
$93 $110
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PWRTL15" to drop it to $93.49. That's $43 less than the best we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
Features
  • variable speed 0-430 rpm
  • LED light
  • 1/4" hex allows
  • Model: DCF681N2
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PWRTL15"
  • Published 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay DeWalt
Refurbished Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 62% -- $93 Buy Now