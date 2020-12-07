New
eBay · 23 mins ago
Certified Refurb DeWalt 20V Max Li-ion Cordless 3-Tool Combo Kit
$170 $200
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PWRTL15" to save $140 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • DeWalt 20V MAX Lithium-Ion 1/2" Drill Driver
  • DeWalt 20V MAX Lithium-Ion 1/4" Impact Driver
  • DeWalt 20V MAX XR Lithium-Ion Oscillating Multi-Tool
  • 2 DeWalt 20V MAX 2 Ah Lithium-Ion Batteries
  • charger
  • contractor bag
  • Model: DCKSS344D2R
  • Code "PWRTL15"
  • Expires 12/12/2020
    Published 23 min ago
  
