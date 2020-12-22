Apply coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to get this deal. That's $11 under our October mention and the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Factory Authorized Outlet via eBay.
- 7-position, 180-degree articulating head
- 1" cutting capacity
- up to 7ft reach
- 22" hardened steel laser cut dual action blade
- shoulder strap
- Model: DCPH820B
It's the lowest price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is expected back in stock December 24 but can currently be ordered at this price.
- The battery and charger are sold separately.
- max air flow at 100 CFM, air speed at 135 MPH
- 3-speed variable switch
- Model: DCE100B
It's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Tractor Supply Co.
- max air flow at 450 CFM, air speed at 125 MPH
- variable trigger and speed lock
- Model: DCBL722P1
That's a $23 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12 position ratchet gearing lock
- 3/8” x 3’ lead in air hose
- hose measures 50-foot x 3/8"
- Model: DXCM024-0343
Apply coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to get this deal. That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Factory Authorized Outlet via eBay.
- single lever height adjust from 1.5" to 3.4"
- mulching, bagging, and rear discharging
- brushless motor
- 20" metal deck
- Model: DCMW220P2
Save on generators, garden tools, pressure washers, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Sportsman 3,500W Dual Fuel Propane/Gas Portable Generator for $299 (low by $100).
- Most items ship free, but you can opt for in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fee on those that don't.
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- spring-assisted handle
- 18” polypropylene impact-resistant blade
- Model: SJ-SHLV01
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- high-carbon steel blade and hook
- adjustable foam grip
- Model: LR 3460
Apply coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to get at least $31 under what you'd pay for 2 factory-sealed kits elsewhere and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- includes one gutter tube nozzle; gutter tube extension; gutter tube adapter; universal adapter; turbine fusion adapter
- Model: WA4094
Use coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to save on a variety of items from HP, Apple, Sony, Samsung, Dyson, Ring, DeWalt, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- $100 maximum discount.
- 2 redemptions per user.
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
- four 5.5" x 6" plates
- for use with repair compound (not included)
- Model: RP6IN-4PK
That's a savings of $7 off and a pretty good price for a mask like this (you'd pay about $5 more for a similar mask elsewhere). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by nobobasics via eBay.
- made of PVC
Look for the "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" section just under the price information to choose a free tool to add to your order – saving at least $94 and up to $199.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Home Depot
- The pictured potential freebies include a reciprocating saw, oscillating tool, compact impact wrench, and handheld blower.
It's $11 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" x 6.375" x 13"
- Model: DWST17807
Thanks to the free tool, that's the best we've seen and a combined savings of up to $139. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose from almost 20 items for your free tool.
- two 20V Max 5.0Ah XR batteries
- charger
- tool bag
- Model: DCB205-2CK
- UPC: 885911495400
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Not available for shipping, but many stores have stock for pickup. (Stock varies by store. Use your ZIP at the merchant site to check for stock.)
- supports up to 1,000 lbs.
- Model: DWST11556
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|21%
|$135 (exp 2 mos ago)
|$124
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register