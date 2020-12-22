New
DeWalt 20V Max Cordless 22" Pole Hedge Trimmer
Apply coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to get this deal. That's $11 under our October mention and the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Factory Authorized Outlet via eBay.
  • 7-position, 180-degree articulating head
  • 1" cutting capacity
  • up to 7ft reach
  • 22" hardened steel laser cut dual action blade
  • shoulder strap
  • Model: DCPH820B
  • Code "PREPFOR2021"
  • Expires 12/28/2020
