New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb DeWalt 20V MAX Compact 1/2" Hammer Drill Driver
$95 $200
free shipping

It's $105 under list price. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
  • sold by CPO Outlets via eBay
Features
  • battery
  • charger
  • bag
  • Model: DCD778L1
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/30/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Drills eBay DeWalt
Refurbished Staff Pick Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 52% -- $95 Buy Now