Apply coupon code "PREZDAY20" to get $44 under our mention from Monday and it's $111 less buying it new elsewhere. Although, the vast majority of sellers are charging $249 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- drives over 10 nails per second
- sequential/bump firing modes
- 70 to 120 PSI operating pressure
- Model: DW45RN
Save up to $120 over 30 power tools. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Discount applies in cart.
- $20 off 1 tool.
- $70 off 2 tools.
- $120 off 3 tools.
Save on a selection of 18 items, with prices from $34 after coupon. Shop Now at eBay
- Coupon code"PREZDAY20" nabs the extra 20% off.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- These are certified refurb items all covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished DeWalt 16 Ga. Wide Crown Lathing Stapler for $111.99 (low by $157 for new model).
It's the best price we could find by $77. Buy Now at Advance Auto Parts
- It's available for store pickup only. Stock varies by location.
- 600 ft-lb. max torque
- heavy duty twin hammer mechanism
- adjustable power regulator
- Model: DWMT70774
That's the best price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Impact Driver, Grinder, Oscillating Tool, and Light
- Includes 20-Volt Hammer Drill, Orbital Sander and Circular Saw
- Two 2.0 Ah Batteries and one 4.0 Ah Battery
- The DeWalt ToughSystem Large Case has a deep removable tray designed to fit a cordless tool battery and charger.
- Model: DCKTS781D2M1
That's the best price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes drill, sander, jig saw, oscillating tool, router, and impact driver attachments
- charger
- case
- other components (listed on page)
- Model: BDCDMT1206KITC
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's expected back in stock on
February 28March 18, but can be ordered now at this price.
- angle cuts of 45° to 90°
- includes a 3/8" capacity chuck w/ key
- for straight or angled drilling, drilling on the edge of a board or on round stock
- Model: 1318
Shop and save up to $150 off Milwaukee power tools when you add them to your cart. Shop Now at Home Depot
- $30 off $299 or more
- $80 off $399 or more
- $150 off $499 or more
- Most items receive free shipping; otherwise, opt for store pickup to dodge the shipping fees.
Use code "PREZDAY20" to get an extra 20% off a selection of already discounted Makita power tools, including saws, drills, shop speakers, vacuums, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified Refurb Makita 18-volt LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Compact Reciprocating Saw (Bare Tool) is pictured for $64 ($56 off).
- These are certified refurbished items backed by 2-year warranties from Allstate and sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
It's $35 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by a plus choice via eBay.
- In Beige.
- 4-foot x 25-foot
- Water-Resistant
- Portable
Save on heaters, jump starters, cart seats, wrenches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Powerbuilt 3-Jaw Oil Filter Wrench for $10.95 (low by $5)
Save on over 180 men's sweatshirts and hoodies. Orders over $30 get an extra 25% off in cart, so you can buy two from as little as $30. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- Pictured is the adidas Men's Essentials 3-Stripes Fleece Hoodie in Active Maroon for $19.99.
That's $32 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dauntlessdeals via eBay.
- Bike not included.
- suitable for most bikes & wheel sizes
- adjustable front roller
- 3 wide HDPE rollers & durable nylon belt
- Model: USAA0-0460143
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Direct torque technology
- Polished chrome vanadium finish
- Knurled control ring
- Hard stamped markings
- Model: DWMT73807
- UPC: 076174738070
You'd pay $3 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- connectable accessory storage system
- aids in easy removal of bits and customizable placement
- clear lid allows you to easily see contents at glance
- clip latch for secure closing
- Model: DWAN2190
- UPC: 885911641623
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- distortion free lens
- wrap-around frame
- scratch-resistant
- Model: DPG54-1D
That's $11 under list, and the best shipped price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
