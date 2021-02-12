New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb DeWalt 15-Degree 1.75" Pneumatic Coil Roofing Nailer
$112 $140
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PREZDAY20" to get $44 under our mention from Monday and it's $111 less buying it new elsewhere. Although, the vast majority of sellers are charging $249 or more. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • drives over 10 nails per second
  • sequential/bump firing modes
  • 70 to 120 PSI operating pressure
  • Model: DW45RN
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PREZDAY20"
  • Expires 2/16/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Power Tools eBay DeWalt
Refurbished Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 66% $156 (exp 2 hrs ago) $112 Buy Now