New
eBay · 27 mins ago
DeWalt 120V 13" 2-Speed Planer Package
$578 in cart $669
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
Features
  • 15 Amp, 20,000 RPM motor
  • 3-knife cutter head
  • 2-speed gear box
  • cast-aluminum base
  • automatic carriage lock
  • Model: DW735X
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 27 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay DeWalt
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers
Amazon · 2 wks ago
DeWalt 120V 13" 2-Speed Planer Package
$699

Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • 15 Amp, 20,000 RPM motor
  • 3-knife cutter head
  • 2-speed gear box
  • cast-aluminum base
  • automatic carriage lock
  • Model: DW735X
↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 13% $532 (exp 4 mos ago) $578 Buy Now
Amazon   $649 (exp 2 wks ago) $699 Check Price