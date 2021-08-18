Certified Refurb DeWalt 6.3A Drywall Screwgun for $57

That's $42 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- rubber grip; 2-finger trigger
- variable speed trigger
- 4,000 rpm maximum speed
- Model: DW272
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Save on a selection of power tools including drills, compound miter saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Eligible items are marked.
- This offer is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max 6.5" Cordless Circular Saw for $99.99 after rewards ($20 off).
That is $33 below the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 90° head
- flexible shaft
- rapid load head for easy bit changes
- fasteners supported by magnet
- Model: DWARAFS
You'd pay over $10 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- hardened steel body for increased durability
- Model: DW2542
That's $6 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- full length 1/4" heat treated hex shank
- Model: DW1589
Third-party sellers via eBay and Amazon charge up to $50 for this bare tool. Buy Now at Home Depot
- five speed settings
- 12 accessories
- Model: PRT100B
That's $10 under our January mention, $70 off, and the best we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Perfect Combo Kit for all your DIY and professional needs
- Includes: 4 Tools, 2 Batteries, Charger, Bag, and Accessories
- Compatible with all batteries in the RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ System
- Batteries: Easily snaps into place and detaches with quick-release easy-access latches
- Charger: Compatible with RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Batteries
- Model: P1818
- UPC: 033287186242
Save $20 off list price. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- converts an angle grinder into a metal-cutting chop saw
- heavy-duty cast iron base
- holds 4-1/2" & 5" angle grinders
- Model: 61454
With select tools and tool kits (over 40 available), you'll be able to get other ones for free or for $100 off. The eligible items are listed as such and must be added to your cart separately. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 Fuel 16" String Trimmer Kit with the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Handheld Leaf Blower for $359.98 (low by $48).
That's $169 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- includes 2 solid side walls, 1 back wall, 1 front wall with dual zippers, and a roll-up door
- Model: CVAN12000211050
It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by toolsmithdirect via eBay
- one 1/4" and one 3/8"
- Model: 940009
It's $52 under list and a low price for a car part like this one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Fhcover via eBay.
- 43" x 11"
- Wash with hose/power washer
- Model: F16408BLACK
That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Firstclasstvs via eBay.
- attaches to clothing with clip or magnet
- 2.5 hours of 720p video recording or 1 hour live broadcasting
- 8MP
- tap and shoot
- Model: 1045ION
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- connectable accessory storage system
- clear lid
- clip latch
- Model: DWAN2190
- UPC: 885911641623
That's $2 under what other retailers charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be in stock soon but can be ordered now.
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Smoke Lens
- rubber frame
- vented
- polycarbonate lens
- Model: DPG82-21C
- UPC: 643906485368, 698895154726, 674326224701
It's the lowest price we could find by $15, although most retailers charge $119 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- variable trigger with high/low speed control
- 13" cutting swath with 0.080" line
- Model: DCST925B
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|56%
|$55 (exp 1 mo ago)
|$57
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register