That's $39 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- In like-new condition.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- rubber grip; 2-finger trigger
- variable speed trigger
- 4,000 rpm maximum speed
- Model: DW272
Save up to 29% on refurbished DeWalt power tools at Newegg. Shop Now at Newegg
- All items are sold by CPO Outlet via Newegg.
Choose from over 50 items. Spend $499 and save $175, spend $349 and save $90 or spend $199 and save $30. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Most items score free shipping, but those that don't can be picked up in the store.
- Add your item to the cart to see the discounted price.
- Limits may apply.
It's at least $138 more via third-party eBay sellers. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Impact Driver, Grinder, Oscillating Tool, and Light
- Includes 20-Volt Hammer Drill, Orbital Sander and Circular Saw
- 2 x 2.0 Ah Batteries and one 4.0 Ah Battery
- Model: DCKTS781D2M1
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Home Depot
- up to 800 MWO & 4500 RPM
- Up to 45-degree bevel cut
- 1-9/16" cutting at 90 degrees
- Model: DCS571B
The discount below applies in cart on an assortment of around 60 Ryobi power tools. Shop Now at Home Depot
- $15 off $149
- $30 off $199
- $50 off $249 or more
- Most of these items get free shipping, but for those that don't, opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping charges.
That's at least $7 less than we could find elsewhere and the best price we could find.
Update: It's now available for pickup only. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 20" hose
- digital gauge
- 0 PSI to 150 PSI
- sports equipment needle and 2 high pressure nozzles
- battery not included
- Model: P737D
Select a Kobalt tool from the product page that says "free gift with purchase" to receive a free battery worth $60. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders $45 or more ship free.
With prices from around $4, save on over 70,000 items and includes brands such as DeWalt, Smith & Wesson, Craftsman, Makita, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
It's $189 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Your Best Store via eBay.
- compatible with Google Assistant
- built-in Chromecast
- Model: JBLLINK300WHTUS
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on a wide selection of items, from small fittings to generators and power tools in a variety of conditions. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of vendors via eBay
- Warranties (where relevant) can be found on individual product pages.
You'd pay $108 more at Home Depot for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- A 1-year Worx warranty applies.
- 2 speeds
- up to 350 PSI Max Water Flow Rate of 0.92 GPM
- rechargeable 20V max Lithium Power Share battery
- Model: WG630
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" x 6.375" x 13"
- Model: DWST17807
That's at least $99 less than buying these separately at other stores. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 20-volt cordless brushless router
- Includes a tool bag, battery pack and a charger
- 2 speed settings
- 3-mode LED
- 20-minute shutoff function
- Brushless motor
- Model: DCD791P1W600
It's $70 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2 variable speeds
- 1/2" ratcheting chuck
- 16 position adjustable torque control drill driver, 2 20-volt MAX 1.3 Ah li-ion battery packs, charger, and contractor bag
- Model: DCD771C2
It's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- self-retracting guide sleeve protects fingers & holds screws in place while eliminating wobbling & slipping
- Model: DW2055B
