eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb DeWalt 6.3A 4,000 rpm VSR Drywall Screwgun
$60 $120
free shipping

That's $39 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • In like-new condition.
  • A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • rubber grip; 2-finger trigger
  • variable speed trigger
  • 4,000 rpm maximum speed
  • Model: DW272
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
eBay 50% -- $60 Buy Now