eBay · 1 hr ago
DeWalt 20V Max XR Li-ion Handheld Cordless Blower
$122 $144
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PFALL15" to get the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay

  • tool only
  • up to 450 CFM of air volume and up to 125 Mph with concentrator
  • low noise operation
  • brushless motor
  • variable trigger and speed lock
  • Model: DCBL722B
  • Code "PFALL15"
  • Expires 10/12/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
Popularity: 3/5
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 14% -- $122 Buy Now