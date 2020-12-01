It's the lowest price we could find by $13 and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Belk
- Available in Grey, White, or Aqua.
- It's $29.99 if you choose to ship with free shipping.
- auto shut-off
- includes non-stick fryer basket
- Model: DCAF200GBBK02
-
Published 34 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Apply coupon code "YOUGET20" to get an extra 20% off a selection of already reduced small appliances, cookware, and kitchen tools. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Pictured is the Kitchenaid 3-Ply 4-Qt. Stainless Steel Casserole with Lid for $47.99 (a low by $12).
- Note that many items are excluded from the coupon discount.
- Shipping adds $8.95, but orders $75 or more ship free. (Curbside pickup may also be available.)
Save on over 3,000 small appliances from brands like Instant Pot, Keurig, Hamilton Beach, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- Pictured is the Instant Pot Duo Nova 8-Qt. 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $69.99 ($50 off).
- Select items include gift card with purchase.
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
It's $11 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Buy Dig via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- burr mills offer a more consistent grind compared to blade grinders
- 18-position grind selector, from ultra fine to coarse
- heavy-duty
- Model: DBM-8
With the in-store pickup discount, it is $4 under our March mention and the best price we could find by $4, although most stores charge at least $25. Buy Now at Belk
- It is $18 if you choose to ship with free shipping at $49.
- requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
- 104-pieces
With the in-store pickup discount, it's a buck under our mention from last week and the best price we could find by $2, although most stores charge at least $20. Buy Now at Belk
- If pickup isn't available, the price becomes $18 and shipping adds $8.95, or bag free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
- 104-pieces
With over 1,000 items on offer, you'll save on smart home devices, laptops, speakers, and more. Shop Now at Belk
- Opt for in-store pickup to take an extra 10% off; shipping adds $8.95 or is free on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Brookstone Indoor Outdoor Speaker for $26.99 via pickup ($73 off)
Save on a massive selection of over 10,200 items, including clothing for the whole family, jewelry, home items, toys, and much more Shop Now at Belk
- Bag free shipping on all orders (shipping usually costs $8.95 for orders under $25); or even better, get an extra 10% off when you choose pickup.
It's $10 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Gray pictured).
- 30 different cuts
- folds down for storage
- includes cleaning brush
- varying thicknesses (1-8mm)
- Model: DSM100
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Belk
|55%
|--
|$27
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$50 (exp 1 hr ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register