Popular Deal
expired
Amazon · Expired Jul 7, 2026
Popular Deal
$139 w/ Prime $199
free shipping
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The DJI Neo is a solid entry point into drone photography if you want stabilized 4K footage without hauling around a larger, heavier rig. At $139, it's $60 below the $199 list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 135g ultra-light design, no FAA registration required
- Palm takeoff and landing, controller-free flying
- Subject tracking with eight QuickShots modes
- Voice, app, and RC control options
- 4K ultra-stabilized video with wind resistance
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|$139 (exp 1 mo ago)
|--
|Check Price