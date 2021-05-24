Cuisinart Supreme Grind Burr Mill Coffee Grinder for $25

Apply code "PICKCR4SUMMER" to get $9 under our April refurb mention and the best price we've seen. (You'd pay at least $60 for a new one elsewhere.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 18-position grind selector, from ultra fine to coarse
- 8-oz. bean hopper
- removable grind chamber holds enough ground coffee for 32 cups
- automatic shut off
- Model: DBM-8F
Get this price via coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER". You'd pay $200 elsewhere for it new. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dealparade via eBay.
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- 6-cubic foot interior
- air fry, convection bake, convection broil, bake, broil, warm toast
- Model: TOA-60FR
You'd pay $11 more at Walmart for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by USA World Sales via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- vertical design with batter pour spout
- 5-setting browning control
- ready-to-bake/ready-to-eat indicator lights
- audible alert
- Model: WAF-V100
- UPC: 086279087751, 096139235192, 772418483989
It's $10 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 5 beverage sizes: 4- to 12-oz.
- removable 72-oz. water reservoir
- charcoal water filter
- hot water button
- auto On/Off and adjustable temperature control
- compatible with any brand of single cup pod including Keurig K-Cup pods
- Model: SS-10
Apply coupon code "DNEWS495421" to get it for $22 less than Amazon charges. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 90-day Cuisinart warranty applies.
- 1800 Watts
- Interior holds 11" pizza and 6 slices of toast
- Rubberized easy grip dials and cool touch handle
- Front removable tray
- Auto slide-out rack
- 17" x 11.74" x 8.35"
- Model: TOB-40N
- UPC: 716080031703, 043396329010, 086279035585, 086279098955
Save on blenders, mini fridges, air fryers, kettles, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
Save on over 100 kitchen accessories, sets, small appliances and more. Prices start at $3. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Oster Everwood Kitchen Nylon 5-Tool Set for $17.99 (low by $5).
- Orders of $25 or more get free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Bones For The Phones via Amazon.
- Available in select colors at this price (Green pictured).
- BPA-free
- dishwasher safe
- collapsible from 5.7” to 2.2” for storage
- makes up to 15 cups of popcorn in under 4 minutes
Find savings on over 400 items, including cookware, dinnerware, flatware, and kitchen accessories. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping is free on $89+, otherwise it adds a $7.95 fee.
- Pictured is the BergHOFF Starter Cookware 5-Piece Set for $89.97 ($160 off).
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
While many retailers are still reeling from a shortage of bicycles that could last until 2022, we wanted to point you to some great bikes from a global leader in the industry that are still within a decent price point. Whether you want the thrill of biking a mountain trail or just cruising on the tarmac, adults and kids can find something to get them out of the house and enjoying the great outdoors. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Eurobike XC550 49cm 21 Speed Bike for $255.55 ($13 low).
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
Apply coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" to get $9 under our April mention and it's the best price we've seen. You'd pay $79 more for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Bluetooth compatibility
- visual confirmation lights
- single connection to your TV
- dialogue mode
- Model: 845194-1100
It's $3 below our mention from January and the best price we could find today by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 14.5" x 14.5" x 15"
- 150 square inch chrome plated cooking rack
- dual vent system
- Model: CCG190RB
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- 200mL capacity
- non-aerosol pump spray
- Model: COM-099
Use code "BTCSAVE2021" to get this deal. That's the best price we could find by $25, but most stores charge $230 or more. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Alternatively, pad your order over $300 with back-to-class items to drop the price to $183.99 after coupon. See the related offer linked below.
- Stainless steel blades
- 14-cup capacity
- Glass storage
- Model: DFP-14BKSY
Thanks to the Kohl's Cash, that is the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Pad your order to $75 to bag free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $8.95. Store pickup may also be available.
- Kohl's Cash can be redeemed in store or online from May 24 to 31.
- automatic mixing arm
- automatic, heavy-duty motor
- Model: ICE-21RP1
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|74%
|--
|$25
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register