Cuisinart Supreme Grind Burr Mill Coffee Grinder for $25
New
eBay · 58 mins ago
Certified Refurb Cuisinart Supreme Grind Burr Mill Coffee Grinder
$25 $30
free shipping

Apply code "PICKCR4SUMMER" to get $9 under our April refurb mention and the best price we've seen. (You'd pay at least $60 for a new one elsewhere.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • 18-position grind selector, from ultra fine to coarse
  • 8-oz. bean hopper
  • removable grind chamber holds enough ground coffee for 32 cups
  • automatic shut off
  • Model: DBM-8F
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PICKCR4SUMMER"
  • Expires 6/1/2021
    Published 58 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances eBay Cuisinart
Refurbished Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 74% -- $25 Buy Now